The all-American alternative to Bastille Days' celebration of French culture, South Shore Frolics is one of Bay View's oldest summer traditions. After 63 years, the feel is still old-timey and family friendly, with plenty of events for small children and their grandparents, including kids' games, oldies and jazz music, a Friday fish fry, and a Sunday car show and art show. For those who didn't get their fix last week, there are also nightly Bartolotta fireworks. (Through Sunday, July 15.)