Southern Culture on the Skids creates an eccentric mélange of rockabilly flair, swamp pop and humor to send up the boisterous country culture of the South. Their inaugural self-titled album in 1986 gave them a reputation for a raw, unprocessed sound, but with 1995's Dirt Track Date their style became cleaner and more listener-friendly, resulting in the group's biggest hit, “Camel Walk.” The band's latest effort, The Kudzu Ranch , released last year, builds on their trailer-park parodying while returning the band to garage-rock messiness.