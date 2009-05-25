Southern Culture on the Skids w/ Los Straitjackets

Though Southern Culture on the Skids sing of mobile homes, box-sized motels, fried chicken and other phenomena mostly associated with the region south of the Mason-Dixon, the band would fit right in with Milwaukee’s punk- and rockabilly-loving music scene. Southern Culture’s latest album, Countrypolitan Favorites, collects 15 rowdy covers of songs best associated with George Jones, Roger Miller, T. Rex and The Kinks, and finds the group as comfortable as ever in their unpretentious, bar-band skin. Coming from an era when instrumental surf-rock bands all needed to have a kitschy hookremember Man or Astroman?co-headliners Los Straitjackets dress in Mexican wrestler masks, just for the fun of it.