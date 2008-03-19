In an era when celebrities (including some “American Idol” contestants) find fame despite possessing no discernable talent, the Skylight Opera Theatre’s latest production rings particularly true. Souvenir follows the life of Florence Foster Jenkins, a wealthy socialite who, despite her limited voice and considerable pitch problems, achieved her dream of becoming a famous soprano singer. She was so bad that she attained a sort of cult stardom, and her performances often sold-out, including her climactic 1944 Carnegie Hall farewell concert. Souvenir runs through March 30, with 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performance today.