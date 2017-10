Monty Python’s most beloved feature film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail serves as a springboard for Spamalot, a musical written for the stage by Monty Python alum Eric Idle. Consisting of send ups aimed at Broadway culture and some of the most cherished moments from the film, the production won the 2005 Tony Award for Best Musical and has since toured the country. This week, the production stops at the Marcus Center, with tonight’s presentation beginning at 7:30 p.m.