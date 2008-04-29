Monty Python’s most beloved feature film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail serves as a springboard for Spamalot, a musical written for the stage by Monty Python alum Eric Idle. Idle is the troupe member most likely to cash in on the group’s legacy, but that’s not to say Spamalot is a cash in. Consisting of send-ups aimed at Broadway culture and some of the most cherished bits from the film, the production won the 2005 Tony Award for Best Musical. Members of the audience who've spent years memorizing the film's oft-quoted lines will be indeed be thrilled to embark on another journey with King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table when a touring production of Spamalotbegins a week-long run at the Marcus Center tonight at 7:30 p.m.