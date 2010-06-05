Speedfreaks w/ Powers

It took them over 20 years, but in 2009, the Milwaukee hardcore band Speedfreaks finally released a full-length album on CD and vinyl: Survive , a vital punk record they cut with Call Me Lightning’s Shane Hochstetler at Howl Street Recordings. The sound is hard and mean, and true to the band’s 1980s roots. The record was the result of a fluke meeting a few years ago between the long-estranged band that led to some “just for kicks” rehearsal sessions. The band has been playing together regularly again ever since.