Presenting the best in tasteless, violent, crass and just plain extreme animated shorts, Spike and Mike’s Sick and Twisted Animation Festival has been grossing out cartoon fans since 1990, well before the Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. Founders Craig “Spike” Decker and Mike Gribble’s keen eyes for talent and embrace of outré films landed them the premieres of such future hits as Mike Judge’s “Beavis and Butt-head” and Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s “South Park,” among a host of others. Although Mike passed away in 1994, Spike carries on their tradition, putting together a new touring show every year. Expect 100 minutes of pure, unadulterated shock humor. (Also Saturday, Nov. 7.)