South Dakota’s Spill Canvas carved out their own slice of the seemingly endless (and endlessly lucrative) emo pie last year with their oh-so-earnest major label debut, No Really, I’m Fine, an album that explored emo’s softer side, as well as the psyche of singer-songwriter Nick Thomas. The Spill Canvas do a 7:30 p.m. show at the Turner Hall Ballroom tonight with several likeminded openers, including Ludo, Steel Train and Sing It Loud.