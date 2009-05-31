Spinal Tap and A Mighty Wind

After starring in and practically inventing the “mockumentary” genre with one of the most heralded comedy films of all time, the fake hard-rock group Spinal Tap has reunited frequently for projects of varying degrees of funny, blurring the line between parodying washed-up acts and becoming one. Later this year they’ll be reuniting for a new album and a “One Night Only World Tour” in London, but first the actors behind the rockers are performing acoustically and out of costume for their “Unwigged and Unplugged” tour. It remains to be seen how well Spinal Taps’ metal sendups will translate without the amplifiers, but the format allows Michael McKean, Christopher Guest and Harry Shearer to include songs from their other mockumentary-derived band, The Folksmen from A Mighty Wind .