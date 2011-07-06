Though they were born of Detroit and initially signed to Motown, the Spinners were mostly ignored by the legendary Motor City label, even after the 1970 success of their Stevie Wonder-penned hit “It's a Shame.” It was only after Atlantic Records and the visionary Philly soul producer Thom Bell adopted the group in the '70s that The Spinners went on to record some of the biggest soul hits of their era, including “I'll Be Around,” “Could It Be I'm Falling In Love,” “One of a King (Love Affair)” and “The Rubberband Man.” The group never stopped touring, even after their reign on the charts had ended by 1980, and although this decade they've suffered the deaths of several members, they still tour with original vocalists Bobbie Smith and Henry Fambrough.