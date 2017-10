Like a lot of great punk bands, The Spits don't do too much that's new. The Seattle group is content to recycle parts from The Ramones, The Misfits and, on some of their more keyboard-heavy songs, Devo. Even their lyrics seem borrowed from the '70s and '80s, with an obsession on nuclear fallout and Soviet espionage that's very much grounded in the Cold War. The Spits often perform in cheap Halloween costumes, dressing as vampires, mummies or Ronald Reagans.