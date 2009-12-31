Spoon w/ Jay Reatard

The band Cake has traditionally anchored the Riverside’s annual New Year’s Eve blowout, but this year the venue upgraded to a fresher, more relevant headliner: the Austin indie-rock group Spoon. The band ends 2009 as one of the most prolific and consistent of the decade, having released four albums, each to glowing reviews. They play in advance of a new album, Transference, which they’ll release on Jan. 19, 2010. Tonight’s show also features garage-rock rabble-rouser Jay Reatard and DJs, video games, snacks and beer tastings.