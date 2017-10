Incorporating string-plucking, pattering piano keys and occasionally even faux-yodeling, The Spring Standards’ music conveys a loping, oldies-folk vibe. Each member of the New York trio sings and plays multiple instruments, creating a shifty sound that plays on contrasting male and female voices. Rhett Miller of the Old 97s produced their 2008 debut EP, No One Will Know , which the group followed last year with a full-length, Would Things Be Different .