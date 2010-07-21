Squeeze w/ The English Beat

The British new wave band Squeeze, which has been off and on since the ’80s, this year reunited with a lineup led by singers Chris Difford and Gleen Tilbrook, with an ambitious touring schedule and a new album, Spot the Difference , featuring re-recorded versions of the band’s biggest hits. They probably didn’t need to be re-recorded, but those original hits are greatbreezy songs like “Taske Me I’m Yours” and “Tempted” that stylishly honored ’60s soul and guitar-pop. The group plays tonight with another British new wave-era act, the ska- pop group The English Beat.