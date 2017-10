The polka aficionados at the Milwaukee Accordion Club have booked one of their favorite groups for a show at the Root River Center in Franklin tonight: Squeezebox, an Ohio ensemble that could have come straight out of “The Drew Carey Show.” With their accordions and horns, they whip up all kinds of festive waltzes and foxtrots. They’ll begin playing at 8 p.m.; Johnny K warms up the crowd at 6:30 p.m.