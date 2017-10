The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin celebrates its 50th anniversary with its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, now in its 44th year. It’s the state’s largest, with more than a hundred units, including Irish-themed floats and regional pipe and drum corps. The parade begins at Third Street and Wisconsin Avenue and continues to Highland Avenue and Water Street. The Friends of St. Patrick will collect nonperishable food for the Hunger Task Force along the parade route.