Long known for its ethnic diversity, Milwaukee was America’s first city to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a parade, launching the tradition in 1843. The current, 90-minute parade, organized by the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin and spotlighting over a hundred vehicles, musicians, bagpipers, politicians and Celtic leaders, is now in its 42nd year. Even though we’re still a week away from the actual holiday, the Milwaukee St. Patrick’s Day Parade is held today; it begins at noon in front of the Grand Avenue Mall on Wisconsin Avenue.