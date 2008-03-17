No, there’s nothing wrong with your beer: It’s supposed to be green. It’s St. Patrick’s Day, and even though the rowdy holiday inconveniently falls on a Monday this year, that should do little to deter Milwaukeeans from celebrating in style. Just about every bar around the city will have something going onparticularly the ones that call themselves “pubs”but one of the most high-profile celebrations will be at Mo’s Irish Pub on Water Street. There will be dancers, music and giveaways throughout the day.