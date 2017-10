91.7 WMSE and Muzzle of Bees team up again to host another of their periodic listening sessions at the arty Bay View tavern Burnhearts tonight, this time putting the spotlight on two new indie releases: St. Vincent’s Actor and Camera Obscura’s My Maudlin Career . As usual, there will be plenty of swag and give-awaysincluding copies of both featured albumsas well as plenty of conversation among music-lovers.