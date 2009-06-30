With his throaty voice and love-struck lyrics, Staind’s Aaron Lewis was the beating heart of the turn-of-the-century alternative metal movement, a balladeer whose confessional anthems topped the charts with sweeping singles like “It’s Been A While” without alienating the hard-rock faithful (at least not too much). As the title of the band’s newest album, Illusion of Progress , suggests, the group isn’t one to change much with the times, and their latest offers plenty of the lofty ruminations on love and faith that have long been their hallmark.