Somebody had to be thrown under the bus after the Abu Ghraib prisoner abuse embarrassment, and for the most part, it ended up being the soldiers involvedthey were, after all, the people captured in horrific photos humiliating prisoners. But in his new documentary Standard Operating Procedure, which the UWM Union Theatre screens this weekend, filmmaker Errol Morris argues that the finger has been pointed in the wrong direction. Those soldiers, Morris contends, were just following orders, while the people behind these policies have escaped largely off the hook.