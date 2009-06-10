Emerging shortly after Neutral Milk Hotel and the Elephant 6 collective introduced a new generation of indie-rockers to chamber-pop, Oklahoma’s Starlight Mints compose sun-soaked pop music cluttered with strings, brass and literal bells and whistles. They’ll play tonight behind their upcoming fourth album, Change Remains , backed by Evangelicals, another Oklahoma ensemble that’s earned plenty of comparisons to The Flaming Lips. Evangelicals create an acid-fried pastiche of noise, drawing from cheap movie sound effects, countless rhythmic layers and a bevy of studio clatter and effects. Unlike recent starry-eyed Lips efforts, Evangelicals’ songs sometimes veer toward the more claustrophobic, nightmarish end of the spectrum, though frontman Josh Jones’ innocent falsetto keeps the mood from becoming too dark.
Starlight Mints w/ Evangelicals
Tonight @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m.
×