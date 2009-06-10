Starlight Mints w/ Evangelicals

Emerging shortly after Neutral Milk Hotel and the Elephant 6 collective introduced a new generation of indie-rockers to chamber-pop, Oklahoma’s Starlight Mints compose sun-soaked pop music cluttered with strings, brass and literal bells and whistles. They’ll play tonight behind their upcoming fourth album, Change Remains , backed by Evangelicals, another Oklahoma ensemble that’s earned plenty of comparisons to The Flaming Lips. Evangelicals create an acid-fried pastiche of noise, drawing from cheap movie sound effects, countless rhythmic layers and a bevy of studio clatter and effects. Unlike recent starry-eyed Lips efforts, Evangelicals’ songs sometimes veer toward the more claustrophobic, nightmarish end of the spectrum, though frontman Josh Jones’ innocent falsetto keeps the mood from becoming too dark.