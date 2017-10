Beatles drummer Ringo Starr brings the current version of his long-running All Starr Band to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight for an 8 p.m. show. The “starrs” this time around include Edgar Winter, Gary Wright, Billy Squier and Colin Hay (of Men at Work), so expect the odd set-list at this sold-out show to include “Free Ride” and “Land Down Under” in addition to scattered Beatles songs and tracks from Ringo’s latest album, Liverpool 8.