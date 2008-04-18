Stars w/ The 1900s

Blending a mix of narrative lyrics, lush instrumentation and synth-pop flourishes, the Toronto-based indie-pop collective Stars has distinguished itself from fellow bands treading this well-worn terrain. Led by vocalists Torquil Campbell and Amy Millan, both sometimes members of Broken Social Scene, the group has managed a few minor hits, including “Ageless Beauty” and “Your Ex-Lover Is Dead,” two standouts from their 2004 breakthrough break-up album Set Yourself on Fire. Their latest studio album, In Our Bedroom After the War, was released last summer. Tonight the group shares an 8 p.m. Pabst Theater bill with indie-pop openers The 1900s.