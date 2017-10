Stars aren’t the first band to depict love as a battlefield, but on albums like 2004’s Set Yourself on Fire and 2007’s In Our Bedroom After the War , they depict the casualties in unusually graphic detail. The group’s latest, The Five Ghosts , is a typically bitter set of duets between singers Amy Millan and Torquil Campbell set to bright, synth-laced pop arrangements that climb happily skyward, as if unaware of the anger and tension that saturate the band’s lyrics.