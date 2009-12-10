Filmed over the course of 22 days on Milwaukee’s East Side, Starts Friday follows two underachieving, pot-addled movie theater employees as they attempt to radically alter their lives in the wake of a near-death experience. Director/co-writer Bernard Lewandowski reportedly shot this buddy film/smart romantic comedy for “less than one month’s rent” (not exactly a hard number, but an impressive ballpark figure if there ever was one) with a skeleton crew of only 12 people, utilizing college actors.