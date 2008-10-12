Set in 1946, State of the Union is the unlikely tale of a good-natured businessman who, despite his lack of political background, is picked to run as the Republican candidate for president of the United States of America. His estranged but loving wife guides him through the process, helping him stay true to his moral principles. The play’s optimistic view of human nature could have come straight out of a Frank Capra filmand, in fact, the play was even turned into a Frank Capra film in 1948. Tonight the Milwaukee Repertory Theater wraps up its run of State of the Union with two final performances at 2 and 7 p.m.