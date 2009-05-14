Static-X w/ Seventh Void and My Evolution

The Los Angeles-based (and Midwest-bred) industrial metal group Static-X has spent the last couple years gracefully recovering from a rough patch. After lukewarm critical responses a few albums and persistent rumors of a break-up, in 2005 the group lost lead guitarist Tripp Eisen to an embarrassing underage sex scandal. The group rebounded with 2007’s Cannibal , a return-to-form that harks back to the heavy and simple sound of their best-selling debut album, Wisconsin Death Trip (that the band reunited with original guitarist Koichi Fukuda only helped them recapture their early dynamic), and this year’s similarly strong Cult of Static .