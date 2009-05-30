The Boulevard Theatre in Bay View went the extra mile on their set for their premiere of Beth Monhollen’s Stations of the Cross , a comic series of monologues that makes thematic parallels between waiting tables and the Stations of the Cross in Christian literature. The storefront space on Kinnickinnick Avenue has been affixed with restaurant-styled tables, chairs and carts. The cast of eight are all dressed in traditional waiting garb, and each takes turns performing monologues with the aid of the rest of the cast as extras. Between each of the monologues are songs sung in a cappella chorus. The premise is comically, but the execution allows for some serious drama. There’s a very natural arc to the stories even though they come from a variety of different characters waiting tables at a variety of different kinds of restaurants.