Cedarburg’s workaholic jam band Stealin’ Strings plays traditional bluegrass with liberal whiffs of prog-rock. In doing so, they’ve also coined a new sub-genre: “bluegressive rock.” They often open for the jam scene’s touring heavy hitters in local clubs, but tonight they’ll perform in a very different kind of venue when they play the Mitchell Park Domes as part of the horticultural conservatory’s Thursday-night concert series. The Domes’ odd mix of flora and flashing LED lights should make a fine complement to Stealin’ Strings mix of earthy and electric sounds.