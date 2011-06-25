Two dozen local and regional artists will create large-scale woodcut plates that will be inked up outside RedLine community art studio, 1422 N. Fourth St., and printed in the street with a steamroller. Printing will take place all day. Starting at 5 p.m., Danceworks dancers will improvise outdoors to live music to complement the working steamroller. A cash bar, more dancing and a silent auction of the prints to benefit RedLine and Danceworks will follow indoors until 9 p.m.