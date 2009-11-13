The polished jazz-rock duo Steely Dan cranked out a stream of classic LPs in the ’70s, then returned for a pair of surprisingly strong comeback discs after the turn of the century. They have no plans to go back to the studio anytime soon, but Walter Becker and Donald Fagen are continuing the never-ending they began after reuniting in the ’90s, this time with a twist: Each night they’ll be playing one of their albums in its entirety. Tonight they’ll cover their masterpiece Aja ; tomorrow night they’ll do its predecessor, The Royal Scam .