Steez, self-proclaimed pioneer of “creepfunk,” has trademarked a fittingly bizarre term for its jam-band fusion of synthesized funk, gritty rock and up-tempo fusion. With its blaring saxophone and freaky keyboards, this Madison quintet often seems to imagine an acid-spiked jam session between Prince, Steely Dan and Herbie Hancock, and though song titles like “Trouser Snakes” make it clear the band doesn’t take itself too seriously, they hammer out some formidable grooves.