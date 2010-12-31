Stellar Spark 8: Girl Talk

For its eighth New Year’s Eve event, the electronic-music blowout Stellar Spark has nabbed a headliner any city would be jealous of: Girl Talk, the Pittsburgh mash-up DJ nearly as well-known for his wild concerts as his copyright-skirting records. He’ll have a hard time topping his New Year’s Eve concert last year at Chicago’s Congress Theater, where he gave his most ambitious show yet, performing in a full-scale house constructed specifically for the show. Among the more than two dozen acts that will join him on this year’s New Year’s Eve bill are Milwaukee spaz-rapper Juiceboxxx and Chicago house legend DJ Funk.