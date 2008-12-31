The Crystal Method has been making people dance since 1989. Both members were DJ-booth staples throughout the rave movement of the 1990s and mainstream successes after their collaboration with Filter, "(Can't You) Trip Like I Do," hit the radio. On New Year's Eve, revelers will have a chance to dance to the duo’s new collaborations, songs featuring Matisyahu, Emily Haines from Metric and Peter Hook from New Order, when the band performs as part of the Rave’s 9 p.m. Stellar Spark VI party, with Paul Birken, DJ Rozz, Delta 9, Chris Grant, Casey Lee, DJ Nitro, The Genome Project and others.