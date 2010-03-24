Stephen Kellogg and The Sixers w/ Graham Colton

Massachusetts songwriter Stephen Kellogg and his band The Sixers cut their teeth in jam circles, where they spiced their rootsy folk-pop with digressions into bluegrass. They’ve polished their sound for their most recent album, 2009’s The Bear , which paired them with Norah Jones and Rufus Wainwright producer Tom Schick and features collaborations from singer-songwriters Serena Ryder and Josh Ritter, two vaguely rootsy acts that began as popular college draws before emerging as adult-contemporary crossover successes. It’s a trajectory that Stephen Kellogg seems set to follow himself, as The Bear is his most accessible work yet.