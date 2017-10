Even though he's the spitting image of his legendary father, Stephen Marley is his own man. After a string of inspired collaborations with his siblings Damian and Ziggy, the artist also known as Raggamuffin finally broke free from his familial ties with the 2007 debut Mind Control . Marley's scorching flow is showcased on rapid-fire tracks like "The Traffic Jam," on which he spits verses in his nearly incomprehensible Jamaican patois and mixes old-school reggae with new-school hip-hop flair.