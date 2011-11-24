Expert remix artist Steve Aoki—also a club promoter, a record producer and the founder of Dim Mak Records—injects tricked-out trance beats into even the most tame tracks to create thumping house music that's virtually impossible to listen to while standing still. Adding layers of scratches and dubs, Aoki remakes hits like Drake's “Forever” and Kid Cudi's “Pursuit of Happiness” with the dance floor in mind. Aoki has remixed artists as diverse as Bloc Party and Peaches, but he also composes original songs, including his 2010 single “I'm in the House,” with Zuper Blahq, the alter ego of will.i.am from the Black Eyed Peas. Aoki performs tonight as part of a Stellar Spark bill that includes many other electronic artists, including DJ JSlay, Noize Pollution, DanAconda, Fonzi, DJ JaKel, DJ Tilex and DJ SSWOPP.