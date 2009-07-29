For years an outsider in traditional country music and Nashville songwriting circles, Steve Earle has seen his fan base boom over the past decade, as an inclusive alt-country movement, nostalgia for outlaw country and demand for populist troubadours created a more obvious market for the renowned singer-songwriter. He further expanded his profile with a small but unforgettable supporting role on HBO’s “The Wire,” where the singer once infamous for his own drug problems touchingly portrayed a bottomed-out, recovering drug addict. Earle returns to the Pabst Theater tonight behind his latest CD, Townes , a 15-song homage to his mentor and primary influence, Townes Van Zandt. "If there had been no Townes Van Zandt, there would be no me," Earle told the Shepherd Express.
Steve Earle
Tonight @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.
