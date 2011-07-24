Southern rocker Steve Earle's story is one with many chapters. Jail time, seven marriages and drug addiction are just of some of the hardships that twisted Earle's life—and his songwriting voice—into what it is today. Released this year, his fourteenth studio album, I'll Never Get Out of This World Alive, contains deeply intimate musings on mortality and second chances. Now reborn as a political activist and a jack-of-all-trades actor, playwright and novelist, Earle continues to deliver detours and surprises at every turn of the road, but his penchant for rocking out has rarely wavered.