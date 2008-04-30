Though he is one of many on the long list of artists afflicted by Bob Dylan comparisons, folk singer Steve Forbert hasn’t let that restricting, critically anointed parallel stop him from churning out dozens of thoughtful, distinctly individualistic folk records over his long career. Forbert is touring behind last year’s Strange Names & New Sensations, which contains a reworked version of his best-known song, the 1980 hit “Romeo’s Tune.” He shares an 8 p.m. Shank Hall bill tonight with Wisconsin singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault.