Influenced by the traditional roots rock sounds of Nashville as well as his heroes in The Band, Steve Forbert released a beloved album in 1979, Jackrabbit Slim and scored the biggest hit of his career in 1980 with “Romeo’s Tune.” He’s since become something of a cult singer-songwriter, big in Americana circles and virtually unheard out of them, but his latest albums have won over critics with their bitter, road-weary insights. He returns to Shank Hall tonight for an 8 p.m. show.