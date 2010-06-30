Steve Hackett Band & Renaissance

Guitarist Steve Hackett played with Genesis during the band’s proggiest period, from 1970 to 1977, and became the first member of the group to record a solo album (1975’s Voyage of the Acolyte , which thanks in part to its contributions from Phil Collins and Michael Rutherford, is regarded as a lost Genesis album). Hackett has been particularly prolific late in his career, releasing six solo albums over the last decade, the latest of which, 2009’s Out of the Tunnel’s Mouth , summons a rich, symphonic sound (a shock, considering that it was recorded not in a studio but in Hackett’s living room). This bill pairs him with another English prog band of Genesis’ vintage, Renaissance .