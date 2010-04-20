With its inherently whimsical sound, the banjo has been a staple of Steve Martin’s comedy routines since the 1970s, but Martin doesn’t just play the banjo for laughs. He’s serious about the instrument, and he has two Grammys to show for it: one for Best Country Instrumental Performance on Earl Scruggs’ 2001 version of “Foggy Mountain Breakdown,” and one for Best Bluegrass Album for his own 2009 album, The Crow: New Songs for the 5-String Banjo . Martin’s first non-comedy album, it features appearances from Scruggs, Dolly Parton, Vince Gill and Tim O’Brien. Martin will perform many of its songs tonight.