Steve Miller Band

Esteemed blues guitarist Steve Miller, one of the most successful musicians ever to come out of Milwaukee, crossed over into pop-rock stardom with the 1973 album <i>The Joker</i>. Singles came easily to him for the rest of the decade and into the '80s, including classic-rock standards like “Rock'n Me,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Take the Money and Run” and “Abracadabra.” After nearly 15 years spent away from the studio, the band released a pair of new albums over the last couple of years, 2010's <i>Bingo!</i> and 2011's <i>Let Your Hair Down</i>, both of which return Miller to the searing, electric-blues sound of his very earliest recordings.