Steve Miller Band w/ Dave Mason

Steve Miller is one of the most successful musicians ever to come out of Milwaukee, an esteemed blues guitarist who crossed over into pop-rock stardom with his 1973 album, The Joker . Singles came easily to him for the rest of the decade and into the ’80s, with classic-rock standards like “Rock’n Me,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Take the Money and Run” and “Abracadabra.” When Miller plays the Wisconsin State Fair’s main stage tonight, he’ll have some new music to perform. This year he released his first studio record in 17 years, Bingo! , and it’s the taut return to electric blues that many of Miller’s oldest fans were hoping for. It features covers of songs by B.B. King, Jimmie Vaughan, Howlin’ Wolf, Jimmy Reed and Otis Rush.