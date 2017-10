Pianist and University of Wisconsin senior lecturer Steve Nelson-Raney has divided his 7:30 p.m. faculty recital in the UWM Recital Hall tonight into two distinct halves. The first pairs Nelson-Raney with John Koethe, a UWM philosophy department professor and one of Milwaukee’s foremost romantic poets. After performing along with Koethe’s poems, Nelson-Raney will welcome drummer Terry Smirl for the second half, a set of free jazz improvisions.