A breakout star of the '80s stand-up scene who inspired many comedy upstarts in the '90s, Steven Wright delivers lethargic jokes in a droll, deadpan voice that downplays how absurd his one-liners can be. His unmistakable cadence has earned him a handful of memorable roles in films like Reservoir Dogs , as an unseen radio DJ, and Half Baked , as a stranger who crashes on Dave Chappelle's couch, but unlike many of the comedians who rose to prominence during the Reagan years, he never chased celebrity or filmed a TV pilot. Instead, he has stayed true to stand-up, working at the unhurried pace suggested by his voice.