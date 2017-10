A true comedians comedian, Steven Wright delivers his lethargic jokes in a deadpan, quixotic voice that suggests stoner humor without completely pandering to potheads. His unmistakable cadence has earned him a handful of memorable roles in films like Reservoir Dogs , as an unseen radio DJ, and Half Baked , as a stranger crashing on Dave Chapelle’s couch, and in Son of the Mask , as… well, we, we’ve never seen Son of the Mask .